dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $425.33 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. dYdX has a total market cap of $425.33 million and $144.58 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00009635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

