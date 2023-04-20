Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 703.4 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYNDF traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

