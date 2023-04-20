dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

dynaCERT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,210. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

