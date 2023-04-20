Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $28.45. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 189,870 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 17.1 %

The company has a market cap of $812.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

