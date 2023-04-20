Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 192,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,586. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

