Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.09.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

