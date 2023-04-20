Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $33,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.50. 297,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,743. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

