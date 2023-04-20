Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

EXG stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

