Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
EXG stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
