Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 298,224 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

EC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 2,111,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. Analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

