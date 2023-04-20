Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,619,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

