Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,619,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

