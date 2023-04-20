Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Update

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 285,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,260. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

