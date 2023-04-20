EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.84.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
CRSP stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
