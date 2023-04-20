EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.84.

CRSP stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

