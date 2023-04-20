Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
EIGR stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $9.89.
Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 50,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
