Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EIGR stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 50,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 464,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 337,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

