Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.78. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 857,748 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

