Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.
Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.