Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.