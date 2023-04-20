Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

ELD stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,252. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.44.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.3635933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.