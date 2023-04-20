Elevance Health, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

