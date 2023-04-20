Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $564.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $577.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.25.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.48.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

