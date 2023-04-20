Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.27 and its 200-day moving average is $491.48. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $583.25.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

