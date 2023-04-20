ELIS Price Hits $0.17 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. ELIS has a total market cap of $34.58 million and $316.09 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.18005266 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $549.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

