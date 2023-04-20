Emfo LLC Buys Shares of 4,959 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $215.15. 6,103,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,893,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $557.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

