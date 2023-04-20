Emfo LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Emfo LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

