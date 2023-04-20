Emfo LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Emfo LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3,986.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.91. 2,939,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

