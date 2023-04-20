Emfo LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Emfo LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 613,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,238 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

