Emfo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Emfo LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 288,871 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

