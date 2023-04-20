Emfo LLC Purchases 505 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Emfo LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1,097.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.46.

NYSE EL traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $258.78. 310,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

