Emfo LLC Sells 285 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at American Electric Power
In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 717,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,968. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.
American Electric Power Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
