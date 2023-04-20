Emfo LLC Sells 850 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

