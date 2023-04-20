Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Trading Down 1%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. 1,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

