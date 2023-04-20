Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 593,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

