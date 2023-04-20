Energi (NRG) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Energi has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $162,685.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,782,232 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

