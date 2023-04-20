Energi (NRG) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and $168,721.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00065837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,798,893 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

