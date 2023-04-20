EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Update

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. 120,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,566. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

