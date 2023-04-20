Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 2.9%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 3,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.