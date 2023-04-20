Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. Approximately 6,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.
Engine Gaming and Media Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile
Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.
