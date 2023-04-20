Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. Approximately 6,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

Engine Gaming and Media Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engine Gaming and Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Gaming and Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.