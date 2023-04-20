Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.06. 9,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

