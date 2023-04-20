Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETR. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $70,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 6,018.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

