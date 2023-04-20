Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 3,961 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $71,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
TRDA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 22,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.76.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Read More
