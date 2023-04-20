Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 3,961 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $71,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

TRDA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 22,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.76.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

