Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.38. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 25,300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$275.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

