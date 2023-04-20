EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,239 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 124,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.96.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

EOG traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $117.01. 504,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.