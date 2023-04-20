EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.96.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,318. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

