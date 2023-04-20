Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.35 EPS.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

EFX stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

