Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.85. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,428,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

