Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

Equinix stock opened at $706.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.