Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $703.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,476. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.61.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

