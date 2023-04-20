Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.9 %
Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
