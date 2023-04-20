Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 553.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

