Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Duke Energy Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.78. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

