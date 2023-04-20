Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.60

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 793068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.