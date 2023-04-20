Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.