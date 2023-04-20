Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

ERMAY remained flat at $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Eramet has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

